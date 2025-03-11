2025 NFL Compensatory Draft Picks Announced

The NFL officially released the 2025 NFL compensatory picks on Friday for each team following the roster moves they made in 2024.

Here is the list of compensatory picks awarded for this year’s draft:

Third-Round Comp Picks:

3 33-97 Minnesota

3 34-98 Miami

3 35-99 New York Giants

3 36-100 San Francisco

3 37-101 Los Angeles Rams

3 38-102 Detroit

Fourth-Round Comp Picks:

4 33-135 Miami

4 34-136 Baltimore

4 35-137 Seattle

4 36-138 San Francisco

Fifth-Round Comp Picks:

5 33-169 Buffalo

5 34-170 Dallas

5 35-171 Dallas

5 36-172 Seattle

5 37-173 Buffalo

5 38-174 Dallas

5 39-175 Seattle

5 40-176 Baltimore

Sixth-Round Comp Picks:

6 33-209 Los Angeles Chargers

6 34-210 Baltimore

6 35-211 Dallas

6 36-212 Baltimore

6 37-213 Las Vegas

6 38-214 Los Angeles Chargers

6 39-215 Las Vegas

6 40-216 Cleveland

Seventh-Round Comp Picks:

7 33-249 San Francisco

7 34-250 Green Bay

7 35-251 Kansas City

7 36-252 San Francisco

7 37-253 Miami

7 38-254 Cleveland

7 39-255 Los Angeles Chargers

7 40-256 Miami

7 41-257 Kansas City

Here’s a breakdown by team:

Team Total Baltimore 4 Dallas 4 Miami 4 L.A. Chargers 3 San Francisco 3 Seattle 3 Buffalo 2 Cleveland 2 Kansas City 2 Las Vegas 2 Green Bay 1 Minnesota 1 New York Giants 1