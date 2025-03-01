2025 NFL Offseason Primer: Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders

Projected Cap Space: $92.9 million

Draft Picks: 10

1st (No. 6)

2nd (No. 37)

3rd (No. 68)

3rd (No. 73, NYJ)

4th (No. 107)

5th (No. 144)

6th (No. 181)

6th (No. 214, comp)

6th (No. 218, comp)

7th (No. 224)

Notable Free Agents:

Top Three Needs

1 – Quarterback

In a year where six quarterbacks went in the first round of the draft and guys like Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson changed teams and had at least some success, the Raiders ended up stuck alternating between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell. Poor quarterback play wasn’t the only issue for the Raiders in 2024 but it was the biggest one, and it’s a significant reason the team jettisoned former HC Antonio Pierce and GM Tom Telesco after just one year. It’s tough to articulate what the vision for the position was under those two.

With new HC Pete Carroll arriving in Las Vegas and minority owner Tom Brady wielding more influence on major decisions, a vision for the position seems a little clearer. Carroll has a history of having success with less heralded options. Wilson was a third-round pick and his replacement, Geno Smith, was viewed as a career backup before breaking out in the starting role. Brady had infamously humble origins as a former sixth-round pick and has strong opinions on how the position should be played, including play from the pocket and leadership.

2 – Secondary

The Raiders were around league average in the secondary last season, ranking 15th in passing yards allowed and 16th in net yards per attempt. However, they surrendered 29 passing touchdowns, which was 26th in the NFL, and there are a number of pending free agents in the group.

Both of Las Vegas’ starting safeties are on track for free agency, and Moehrig could net a decent market. The Raiders have plenty of cash to spend, so matching any offer Moehrig gets shouldn’t be an issue. It’s just a matter of whether either side wants to continue the relationship. The Raiders did bring back DC Patrick Graham under Carroll, so there might be more of an emphasis on familiarity with the scheme staying the same. Epps would be adequate as a third safety and veteran presence if brought back.

Hobbs was a rare hit from former GM Mike Mayock and has overall been solid as a nickel corner. Durability is a question mark, though, as he hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year. The Raiders have some interesting young and athletic corners like Jack Jones, Jakorian Bennett and Decamerion Richardson but some certainty is needed, both at cornerback and safety.

3 – Running Back

The Raiders have bigger needs at receiver, offensive line, defensive tackle and linebacker. But one thing a Carroll team is going to do is run the ball. His best Seahawks teams were built around Marshawn Lynch, and he used a second-round pick on Zach Charbonnet a year after using a second-rounder on Kenneth Walker, who finished second in voting for 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Raiders don’t have a back on the team in the same zip code as Walker or Charbonnet. Last year’s expected starter, Zamir White, was a flop and is in a contract year. Mattison is on an expiring deal, as is Abdullah. Sincere McCormick gave the team a spark down the stretch but the Raiders will likely want a more explosive option.

Fortunately, this is viewed as a talented running back draft class. There are also some options in free agency that could be appealing to the Raiders. One way or another, expect the Raiders to make this position a high priority.

One Big Question

Can big names like Pete Carroll and Tom Brady revive the Raiders?

Expectations don’t seem particularly high for the Raiders in 2025, perhaps because it’s still not clear who the starting quarterback will be, perhaps because the AFC West is one of the most challenging divisions in football. But Las Vegas is looking like it could be one of the most interesting teams in the league this season, even if there are more losses than wins.

Carroll has a lot to do with that. Over more than a decade in Seattle, he regularly led teams that were physical, energetic and tough to play against. He’s the oldest coach in football by a decent margin and just spent a year off after being pushed out by the Seahawks. But Carroll seems as energetic and lively as ever, and the culture he was able to create in Seattle is something the Raiders desperately need.

Then there’s Brady. Most minority owners have a ceremonial title, but it became clear when the Raiders moved on from Pierce and Telesco that Brady would be different. He was a significant presence in the team’s coaching search and will have a major hand in what the Raiders end up doing at quarterback as well. We have no idea if Brady’s going to be as good at running a team as he was at playing quarterback, or if there will be hiccups like the start to his broadcasting career, but it’s going to be fascinating to watch play out.