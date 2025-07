2025 NFL Positional Spending Rankings – Defense

Kicking off a new series, we’ll be taking a look at spending rankings for every NFL position by team for the 2025 season. Dead cap hits from players who are no longer on the team do not count towards their positional spending, so Russell Wilson will not show up for the Broncos’ quarterback room despite carrying a dead cap hit of $32,000,000 for the year.

We’ve already covered each offensive position, the offense as a whole and every defensive position. Edge rushers and corners typically cost the most, but some teams prioritize the interior defensive line and safeties. Here’s a look at the most expensive defenses in the league of players currently on the roster.

Cap information compiled via Over The Cap

PFF grades for the entire unit from 2024

1 – Steelers: $178,904,919

Percentage of total cap: 63.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 12.9

Edge rusher: 19.8 percent

Linebacker: 10.8 percent

Safety: 12.9 percent

Cornerback: 7.6 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE T.J. Watt , $30,418,694

, $30,418,694 PFF grade: 77.8 (4th)

2 – Giants: $150,963,580

Percentage of total cap: 54.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 14.5

Edge rusher: 15.4 percent

Linebacker: 8.3 percent

Safety: 6.2 percent

Cornerback: 9.6 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Dexter Lawrence , $23,664,012

, $23,664,012 PFF grade: 66.9 (20th)

3 – Colts: $144,375,895

Percentage of total cap: 51.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 16.1 percent

Edge rusher: 13.8 percent

Linebacker: 5.5 percent

Safety: 5.4 percent

Cornerback: 10.9 percent

Top cap hit: IDL DeForest Buckner , $26,600,000

, $26,600,000 PFF grade: 74.2 (9th)

4 – Bears: $144,096,835

Percentage of total cap: 51.6 percent

Interior defensive line: 6.8 percent

Edge rusher: 14.3 percent

Linebacker: 10.7 percent

Safety: 6.9 percent

Cornerback: 12.9 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Montez Sweat , $25,085,494

, $25,085,494 PFF grade: 70.9 (11th)

5 – Patriots: $136,947,196

Percentage of total cap: 49.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 12.2 percent

Edge rusher: 8.4 percent

Linebacker: 8.7 percent

Safety: 11.2 percent

Cornerback: 8.5 percent

Top cap hit: S Kyle Dugger , $15,264,706

, $15,264,706 PFF grade: 64.4 (24th)

6 – Texans: $136,249,076

Percentage of total cap: 48.8 percent

Interior defensive line: 6.5 percent

Edge rusher: 17.4 percent

Linebacker: 7.3 percent

Safety: 7.3 percent

Cornerback: 10.3 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Danielle Hunter , $20,200,000

, $20,200,000 PFF grade: 74.8 (7th)

7 – Commanders: $135,199,729

Percentage of total cap: 48.4 percent

Interior defensive line: 14.2 percent

Edge rusher: 11.9 percent

Linebacker: 5.2 percent

Safety: 5.9 percent

Cornerback: 11.2 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Daron Payne , $26,170,000

, $26,170,000 PFF grade: 54.5 (31st)

8 – Jaguars: $134,383,419

Percentage of total cap: 48.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 6.6 percent

Edge rusher: 16.00 percent

Linebacker: 7.3 percent

Safety: 6.5 percent

Cornerback: 11.7 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Josh Hines-Allen , $15,370,588

, $15,370,588 PFF grade: 63.1 (26th)

9 – Raiders: $133,170,860

Percentage of total cap: 47.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 10.7 percent

Edge rusher: 21.7 percent

Linebacker: 5.1 percent

Safety: 4.9 percent

Cornerback: 5.2 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Maxx Crosby , $38,153,250

, $38,153,250 PFF grade: 57.2 (30th)

10 – Cardinals: $132,866,063

Percentage of total cap: 47.6 percent

Interior defensive line: 15.5 percent

Edge rusher: 8.3 percent

Linebacker: 7.5 percent

Safety: 10.5 percent

Cornerback: 5.8 percent

Top cap hit: S Jalen Thompson , $13,727,750

, $13,727,750 PFF grade: 64.8 (23rd)

11 – Ravens: $130,666,571

Percentage of total cap: 46.8 percent

Interior defensive line: 10.7 percent

Edge rusher: 10.2 percent

Linebacker: 10.8 percent

Safety: 5.4 percent

Cornerback: 9.6 percent

Top cap hit: LB Roquan Smith , $23,718,750

, $23,718,750 PFF grade: 75.4 (6th)

12 – Vikings: $130,098,936

Percentage of total cap: 46.6 percent

Interior defensive line: 10.3 percent

Edge rusher: 15.6 percent

Linebacker: 5.8 percent

Safety: 7.4 percent

Cornerback: 7.6 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Jonathan Greenard , $22,300,000

, $22,300,000 PFF grade: 70.6 (12th)

13 – Broncos: $128,720,308

Percentage of total cap: 46.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 16.7 percent

Edge rusher: 6.8 percent

Linebacker: 6.9 percent

Safety: 7.9 percent

Cornerback: 7.8 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Zach Allen , $19,795,000

, $19,795,000 PFF grade: 74.1 (10th)

14 – Cowboys: $128,701,445

Percentage of total cap: 46.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 5.8 percent

Edge rusher: 14.3 percent

Linebacker: 6.8 percent

Safety: 8.5 percent

Cornerback: 10.7 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Micah Parsons , $24,007,000

, $24,007,000 PFF grade: 62.9 (27th)

15 – Browns: $128,649,318

Percentage of total cap: 46.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 6.8 percent

Edge rusher: 11.9 percent

Linebacker: 5.9 percent

Safety: 4.1 percent

Cornerback: 17.4 percent

Top cap hit: CB Denzel Ward , $24,560,505

, $24,560,505 PFF grade: 74.5 (8th)

16 – Packers: $128,433,267

Percentage of total cap: 46.0 percent

Interior defensive line: 11.6 percent

Edge rusher: 13.9 percent

Linebacker: 4.6 percent

Safety: 8.4 percent

Cornerback: 7.5 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Rashan Gary , $25,771,138

, $25,771,138 PFF grade: 70.5 (13th)

17 – Titans: $127,416,399

Percentage of total cap: 45.6 percent

Interior defensive line: 16.6 percent

Edge rusher: 5.4 percent

Linebacker: 3.6 percent

Safety: 7.3 percent

Cornerback: 12.8 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Jeffery Simmons , $22,770,588

, $22,770,588 PFF grade: 67.4 (19th)

18 – Falcons: $123,285,208

Percentage of total cap: 44.2 percent

Interior defensive line: 9.3 percent

Edge rusher: 9.4 percent

Linebacker: 6.9 percent

Safety: 9.9 percent

Cornerback: 8.6 percent

Top cap hit: S Jessie Bates III, $22,250,000

III, $22,250,000 PFF grade: 68.0 (17th)

19 – Buccaneers: $119,141,196

Percentage of total cap: 42.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 14.1 percent

Edge rusher: 8.3 percent

Linebacker: 5.4 percent

Safety: 6.1 percent

Cornerback: 8.8 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Vita Vea , $22,465,065

, $22,465,065 PFF grade: 66.8 (21st)

20 – Dolphins: $118,635,929

Percentage of total cap: 42.5 percent

Interior defensive line: 8.7 percent

Edge rusher: 12.3 percent

Linebacker: 6.9 percent

Safety: 2.2 percent

Cornerback: 12.4 percent

Top cap hit: S Minkah Fitzpatrick , $15,500,000

, $15,500,000 PFF grade: 67.8 (18th)

21 – Panthers: $116,842,493

Percentage of total cap: 41.9 percent

Interior defensive line: 17.6 percent

Edge rusher: 7.3 percent

Linebacker: 6.0 percent

Safety: 4.6 percent

Cornerback: 6.3 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Derrick Brown , $18,740,000

, $18,740,000 PFF grade: 44.7 (32nd)

22 – Chiefs: $114,646,156

Percentage of total cap: 41.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 10.9 percent

Edge rusher: 8.5 percent

Linebacker: 9.1 percent

Safety: 3.6 percent

Cornerback: 8.9 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Chris Jones , $23,600,000

, $23,600,000 PFF grade: 79.4 (2nd)

23 – Bills: $113,528,255

Percentage of total cap: 40.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 11.3 percent

Edge rusher: 9.4 percent

Linebacker: 7.6 percent

Safety: 3.4 percent

Cornerback: 8.9 percent

Top cap hit: LB Matt Milano , $12,188,500

, $12,188,500 PFF grade: 59.7 (28th)

24 – 49ers: $112,117,117

Percentage of total cap: 40.2 percent

Interior defensive line: 3.4 percent

Edge rusher: 16.7 percent

Linebacker: 9.0 percent

Safety: 4.7 percent

Cornerback: 6.3 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Nick Bosa , $20,430,870

, $20,430,870 PFF grade: 68.4 (16th)

25 – Lions: $110,906,568

Percentage of total cap: 39.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 12.6 percent

Edge rusher: 8.1 percent

Linebacker: 7.7 percent

Safety: 3.1 percent

Cornerback: 8.2 percent

Top cap hit: IDL D.J. Reader , $12,933,000

, $12,933,000 PFF grade: 76.8 (5th)

26 – Seahawks: $110,780,512

Percentage of total cap: 39.7 percent

Interior defensive line: 11.6 percent

Edge rusher: 10.2 percent

Linebacker: 3.9 percent

Safety: 4.5 percent

Cornerback: 9.5 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Leonard Williams , $15,041,250

, $15,041,250 PFF grade: 69.8 (14th)

27 – Chargers: $110,356,062

Percentage of total cap: 39.5 percent

Interior defensive line: 4.5 percent

Edge rusher: 11.5 percent

Linebacker: 4.0 percent

Safety: 14.2 percent

Cornerback: 5.3 percent

Top cap hit: S Derwin James , $23,856,400

, $23,856,400 PFF grade: 78.5 (3rd)

28 – Jets: $106,989,353

Percentage of total cap: 38.3 percent

Interior defensive line: 10.8 percent

Edge rusher: 6.4 percent

Linebacker: 7.2 percent

Safety: 3.8 percent

Cornerback: 10.0 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Quinnen Williams , $21,585,249

, $21,585,249 PFF grade: 64.0 (25th)

29 – Bengals: $99,444,107

Percentage of total cap: 35.6 percent

Interior defensive line: 7.4 percent

Edge rusher: 11.7 percent

Linebacker: 5.7 percent

Safety: 4.8 percent

Cornerback: 5.9 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Trey Hendrickson , $18,666,668

, $18,666,668 PFF grade: 66.0 (22nd)

30 – Saints: $92,497,857

Percentage of total cap: 33.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 6.3 percent

Edge rusher: 9.8 percent

Linebacker: 5.4 percent

Safety: 6.6 percent

Cornerback: 5.0 percent

Top cap hit: EDGE Cameron Jordan , $9,775,000

, $9,775,000 PFF grade: 57.5 (29th)

31 – Rams: $69,208,636

Percentage of total cap: 24.8 percent

Interior defensive line: 5.4 percent

Edge rusher: 4.3 percent

Linebacker: 2.5 percent

Safety: 4.6 percent

Cornerback: 7.9 percent

Top cap hit: CB Darious Williams , $9,166,666

, $9,166,666 PFF grade: 69.7 (15th)

32 – Eagles: $64,445,867

Percentage of total cap: 23.1 percent

Interior defensive line: 5.9 percent

Edge rusher: 4.2 percent

Linebacker: 4.8 percent

Safety: 2.5 percent

Cornerback: 5.6 percent

Top cap hit: IDL Jalen Carter , $5,947,110

, $5,947,110 PFF grade: 91.2 (1st)