2026 NFL Draft Buzz: Fernando Mendoza, Dante Moore, John Mateer, LaNorris Sellers

Draft analyst Todd McShay had a notebook full of nuggets on the 2026 draft class, including plenty of quarterback-related information.

McShay says the current belief is Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is expected to declare for the 2026 draft but it’s not a lock yet. Out of all the potential underclassmen, McShay says Mendoza is viewed as the most likely to declare.

In comparison, McShay cites a scout who says everyone in Oregon, from the parents, agent and coaches, is on the same page that QB Dante Moore will be back with the program and paid well in 2026.

One scout told McShay he was hopeful Oklahoma QB John Mateer would return for another year in college to try and develop more pro-ready aspects. McShay adds there’s a strong belief Mateer will be back for another season in Oklahoma to try and put a healthy season together.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers is viewed as likely to return for another college season, per McShay, as that’s the feedback he’s getting from NFL scouts. McShay adds there’s support in his personal camp for that idea.

McShay mentions there’s a sense Sellers could transfer, potentially to Miami.

One scout McShay talked to wasn’t ready to give up on Miami QB Carson Beck despite a disappointing year relative to expectations. The scout added Beck could be a high-level backup who should mature as he continues to gain experience. The scout thinks Beck’s mistakes are getting magnified more than his overall solid play for the Hurricanes.

Mendoza, 22, initially committed to Yale before flipping to Cal. He was named the starter during his redshirt freshman season and started two years for the Golden Bears before transferring to Indiana for the 2025 season.

During his three-year college career, Mendoza has appeared in 28 games with 27 starts. He’s completed 67.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,054 yards, 56 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, adding 431 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground.

Moore, 20, was a top-ranked recruit who initially committed to UCLA. After an up-and-down freshman year, he transferred to Oregon, earning the starting job in his second year with the program.

In 2025, Moore has started eight games for the Ducks and completed 71.4 percent of his pass attempts for 1,772 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Mateer, 21, was a three-star recruit who committed to play at Washington State. He won the starting job his third year, then transferred the following season to Oklahoma.

During his four-year college career, Mateer has completed 64.7 percent of his pass attempts for 5,355 yards, 40 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 33 games with 20 starts. He’s added 297 carries for 1,282 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Sellers, 20, was ranked as the No. 4 prospect in South Carolina by 24/7 and committed to South Carolina. He took over as the starter as a redshirt freshman and was named both to the freshman All-American team and the SEC Freshman of the Year.

During his three-year college career, Sellers has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 4,156 yards, 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 23 games with 20 starts. He’s added 288 carries for 883 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.