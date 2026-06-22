2026 NFL Training Camp & Joint Practice Dates/Locations

The National Football League officially announced the start dates for each team’s training camp on Monday. This includes both the early start date for rookies and the date at which point veterans will report for camp.

TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 22-Jul 22-Jul Atlanta Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, Ga. 24-Jul 28-Jul Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Md. 24-Jul 28-Jul Buffalo St. John Fisher University Rochester, N.Y. 21-Jul 28-Jul Carolina Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C. 21-Jul 22-Jul Chicago Halas Hall Lake Forest, Ill. 25-Jul 28-Jul Cincinnati Paycor Stadium Cincinnati, Ohio 25-Jul 28-Jul Cleveland CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio 23-Jul 28-Jul Dallas Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, Calif. 28-Jul 28-Jul Denver Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit Englewood, Colo. 22-Jul 28-Jul Detroit Meijer Performance Center Allen Park, Mich. 25-Jul 28-Jul Green Bay Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wis. 27-Jul 28-Jul Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, Texas 21-Jul 28-Jul Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, Ind. 27-Jul 28-Jul Jacksonville Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, Fla. 25-Jul 28-Jul

Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Mo. 24-Jul 28-Jul Las Vegas Intermountain Health Performance Center Henderson, Nev. 23-Jul 28-Jul L.A. Chargers The Bolt El Segundo, Calif. 23-Jul 28-Jul L.A. Rams Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles, Calif. 25-Jul 25-Jul Miami Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Fla. 21-Jul 28-Jul Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minn. 26-Jul 28-Jul New England New Balance Athletics Center Foxborough, Mass. 21-Jul 24-Jul New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, La. 28-Jul 28-Jul N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center East Rutherford, N.J. 23-Jul 28-Jul The Greenbrier White Sulphur Springs, W.V. N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, N.J. 25-Jul 28-Jul Philadelphia Jefferson Health Training Complex Philadelphia, Pa. 28-Jul 28-Jul Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, P­a. 28-Jul 28-Jul San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, Calif. 18-Jul 25-Jul Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Wash. 17-Jul 24-Jul Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Fla. 27-Jul 28-Jul Tennessee Vanderbilt Health Football Center Nashville, Tenn. 23-Jul 28-Jul Washington Commanders Park Ashburn, Va. 24-Jul 28-Jul

Here’s the list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2026, organized by date:

FIRST SESSION VISITING TEAM HOST TEAM LOCATION 11-Aug Dallas L.A. Rams Los Angeles, Calif. 11-Aug Indianapolis New England Foxborough, Mass. 11-Aug Tampa Bay N.Y. Jets Florham Park, N.J. 11-Aug Tennessee San Francisco Santa Clara, Calif. 12-Aug Miami Washington Ashburn, Va. 13-Aug Jacksonville New Orleans Metairie, La. 18-Aug San Francisco L.A. Chargers El Segundo, Calif. 18-Aug Las Vegas Houston Houston, Texas 18-Aug New Orleans Dallas Oxnard, CA 19-Aug Atlanta Indianapolis Westfield, Ind. 19-Aug Baltimore Minnesota Eagan, Minn. 19-Aug Carolina Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla. 19-Aug Philadelphia New England Foxborough, Mass. 20-Aug Buffalo Cleveland Berea, Ohio 20-Aug Chicago Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio 20-Aug New Orleans L.A. Rams Los Angeles, Calif. 20-Aug N.Y. Giants Miami Miami Gardens, Fla. 21-Aug Seattle Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 25-Aug Tampa Bay Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla. 26-Aug Arizona Green Bay Green Bay, Wis. 26-Aug Houston Carolina Charlotte, N.C. 26-Aug Washington Baltimore Owings Mills, Md. 27-Aug Chicago Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.

Lastly, here is list of joint practices and where they will be held:

HOME TEAM VISITING TEAM DATE(S) LOCATION Baltimore Washington 26-Aug Owings Mills, Md. Carolina Houston 26-Aug Charlotte, N.C. Cincinnati Chicago 20-Aug Cincinnati, Ohio Cleveland Buffalo 20-Aug Berea, Ohio Dallas New Orleans 18-Aug Oxnard, Calif. Green Bay Arizona 26-Aug Green Bay, Wis. Houston Las Vegas 18-Aug Houston, Texas Indianapolis Atlanta 8/19-8/20 Westfield, Ind. Jacksonville Carolina 19-Aug Jacksonville, Fla. Jacksonville Tampa Bay 8/25-8/26 Jacksonville, Fla. L.A. Chargers San Francisco 18-Aug El Segundo, Calif. L.A. Rams Dallas 11-Aug Los Angeles, Calif. L.A. Rams New Orleans 20-Aug Los Angeles, Calif. Miami N.Y. Giants 20-Aug Miami Gardens, Fla. Minnesota Baltimore 8/19-8/20 Eagan, Minn. New England Indianapolis 11-Aug Foxborough, Mass. New England Philadelphia 8/19-8/20 Foxborough, Mass. New Orleans Jacksonville 13-Aug Metairie, La. N.Y. Jets Tampa Bay 8/11-8/12 Florham Park, N.J. San Francisco Tennessee 11-Aug Santa Clara, Calif. Tennessee Seattle 21-Aug Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee Chicago 27-Aug Nashville, Tenn. Washington Miami 12-Aug Ashburn, Va.