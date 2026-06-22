2026 NFL Training Camp & Joint Practice Dates/Locations

The National Football League officially announced the start dates for each team’s training camp on Monday. This includes both the early start date for rookies and the date at which point veterans will report for camp.
|TEAM
|SITE
|LOCATION
|ROOKIES
|VETERANS
|Arizona
|State Farm Stadium
|Glendale, Ariz.
|22-Jul
|22-Jul
|Atlanta
|Atlanta Falcons Training Facility
|Flowery Branch, Ga.
|24-Jul
|28-Jul
|Baltimore
|Under Armour Performance Center
|Owings Mills, Md.
|24-Jul
|28-Jul
|Buffalo
|St. John Fisher University
|Rochester, N.Y.
|21-Jul
|28-Jul
|Carolina
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, N.C.
|21-Jul
|22-Jul
|Chicago
|Halas Hall
|Lake Forest, Ill.
|25-Jul
|28-Jul
|Cincinnati
|Paycor Stadium
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|25-Jul
|28-Jul
|Cleveland
|CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
|Berea, Ohio
|23-Jul
|28-Jul
|Dallas
|Marriott Residence Inn
|Oxnard, Calif.
|28-Jul
|28-Jul
|Denver
|Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit
|Englewood, Colo.
|22-Jul
|28-Jul
|Detroit
|Meijer Performance Center
|Allen Park, Mich.
|25-Jul
|28-Jul
|Green Bay
|Lambeau Field
|Green Bay, Wis.
|27-Jul
|28-Jul
|Houston
|Houston Methodist Training Center
|Houston, Texas
|21-Jul
|28-Jul
|Indianapolis
|Grand Park
|Westfield, Ind.
|27-Jul
|28-Jul
|Jacksonville
|Miller Electric Center
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|25-Jul
|28-Jul
|Kansas City
|Missouri Western State University
|St. Joseph, Mo.
|24-Jul
|28-Jul
|Las Vegas
|Intermountain Health Performance Center
|Henderson, Nev.
|23-Jul
|28-Jul
|L.A. Chargers
|The Bolt
|El Segundo, Calif.
|23-Jul
|28-Jul
|L.A. Rams
|Loyola Marymount University
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|25-Jul
|25-Jul
|Miami
|Baptist Health Training Complex
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|21-Jul
|28-Jul
|Minnesota
|TCO Performance Center
|Eagan, Minn.
|26-Jul
|28-Jul
|New England
|New Balance Athletics Center
|Foxborough, Mass.
|21-Jul
|24-Jul
|New Orleans
|Ochsner Sports Performance Center
|Metairie, La.
|28-Jul
|28-Jul
|N.Y. Giants
|Quest Diagnostics Training Center
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|23-Jul
|28-Jul
|The Greenbrier
|White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
|N.Y. Jets
|Atlantic Health Jets Training Center
|Florham Park, N.J.
|25-Jul
|28-Jul
|Philadelphia
|Jefferson Health Training Complex
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|28-Jul
|28-Jul
|Pittsburgh
|Saint Vincent College
|Latrobe, Pa.
|28-Jul
|28-Jul
|San Francisco
|SAP Performance Facility
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|18-Jul
|25-Jul
|Seattle
|Virginia Mason Athletic Center
|Renton, Wash.
|17-Jul
|24-Jul
|Tampa Bay
|AdventHealth Training Center
|Tampa, Fla.
|27-Jul
|28-Jul
|Tennessee
|Vanderbilt Health Football Center
|Nashville, Tenn.
|23-Jul
|28-Jul
|Washington
|Commanders Park
|Ashburn, Va.
|24-Jul
|28-Jul
Here’s the list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2026, organized by date:
|FIRST SESSION
|VISITING TEAM
|HOST TEAM
|LOCATION
|11-Aug
|Dallas
|L.A. Rams
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|11-Aug
|Indianapolis
|New England
|Foxborough, Mass.
|11-Aug
|Tampa Bay
|N.Y. Jets
|Florham Park, N.J.
|11-Aug
|Tennessee
|San Francisco
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|12-Aug
|Miami
|Washington
|Ashburn, Va.
|13-Aug
|Jacksonville
|New Orleans
|Metairie, La.
|18-Aug
|San Francisco
|L.A. Chargers
|El Segundo, Calif.
|18-Aug
|Las Vegas
|Houston
|Houston, Texas
|18-Aug
|New Orleans
|Dallas
|Oxnard, CA
|19-Aug
|Atlanta
|Indianapolis
|Westfield, Ind.
|19-Aug
|Baltimore
|Minnesota
|Eagan, Minn.
|19-Aug
|Carolina
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|19-Aug
|Philadelphia
|New England
|Foxborough, Mass.
|20-Aug
|Buffalo
|Cleveland
|Berea, Ohio
|20-Aug
|Chicago
|Cincinnati
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|20-Aug
|New Orleans
|L.A. Rams
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|20-Aug
|N.Y. Giants
|Miami
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|21-Aug
|Seattle
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
|25-Aug
|Tampa Bay
|Jacksonville
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|26-Aug
|Arizona
|Green Bay
|Green Bay, Wis.
|26-Aug
|Houston
|Carolina
|Charlotte, N.C.
|26-Aug
|Washington
|Baltimore
|Owings Mills, Md.
|27-Aug
|Chicago
|Tennessee
|Nashville, Tenn.
Lastly, here is list of joint practices and where they will be held:
|HOME TEAM
|VISITING TEAM
|DATE(S)
|LOCATION
|Baltimore
|Washington
|26-Aug
|Owings Mills, Md.
|Carolina
|Houston
|26-Aug
|Charlotte, N.C.
|Cincinnati
|Chicago
|20-Aug
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Cleveland
|Buffalo
|20-Aug
|Berea, Ohio
|Dallas
|New Orleans
|18-Aug
|Oxnard, Calif.
|Green Bay
|Arizona
|26-Aug
|Green Bay, Wis.
|Houston
|Las Vegas
|18-Aug
|Houston, Texas
|Indianapolis
|Atlanta
|8/19-8/20
|Westfield, Ind.
|Jacksonville
|Carolina
|19-Aug
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|Jacksonville
|Tampa Bay
|8/25-8/26
|Jacksonville, Fla.
|L.A. Chargers
|San Francisco
|18-Aug
|El Segundo, Calif.
|L.A. Rams
|Dallas
|11-Aug
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|L.A. Rams
|New Orleans
|20-Aug
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|Miami
|N.Y. Giants
|20-Aug
|Miami Gardens, Fla.
|Minnesota
|Baltimore
|8/19-8/20
|Eagan, Minn.
|New England
|Indianapolis
|11-Aug
|Foxborough, Mass.
|New England
|Philadelphia
|8/19-8/20
|Foxborough, Mass.
|New Orleans
|Jacksonville
|13-Aug
|Metairie, La.
|N.Y. Jets
|Tampa Bay
|8/11-8/12
|Florham Park, N.J.
|San Francisco
|Tennessee
|11-Aug
|Santa Clara, Calif.
|Tennessee
|Seattle
|21-Aug
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Tennessee
|Chicago
|27-Aug
|Nashville, Tenn.
|Washington
|Miami
|12-Aug
|Ashburn, Va.
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