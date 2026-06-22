2026 NFL Training Camp & Joint Practice Dates/Locations

By
Nate Bouda
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The National Football League officially announced the start dates for each team’s training camp on Monday. This includes both the early start date for rookies and the date at which point veterans will report for camp. 

 

TEAM SITE LOCATION ROOKIES VETERANS
Arizona State Farm Stadium Glendale, Ariz. 22-Jul 22-Jul
Atlanta Atlanta Falcons Training Facility Flowery Branch, Ga. 24-Jul 28-Jul
Baltimore Under Armour Performance Center Owings Mills, Md. 24-Jul 28-Jul
Buffalo St. John Fisher University Rochester, N.Y. 21-Jul 28-Jul
Carolina Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, N.C. 21-Jul 22-Jul
Chicago Halas Hall Lake Forest, Ill. 25-Jul 28-Jul
Cincinnati Paycor Stadium   Cincinnati, Ohio 25-Jul 28-Jul
Cleveland CrossCountry Mortgage Campus Berea, Ohio 23-Jul 28-Jul
Dallas Marriott Residence Inn Oxnard, Calif. 28-Jul 28-Jul
Denver Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit Englewood, Colo. 22-Jul 28-Jul
Detroit Meijer Performance Center Allen Park, Mich. 25-Jul 28-Jul
Green Bay Lambeau Field Green Bay, Wis. 27-Jul 28-Jul
Houston Houston Methodist Training Center Houston, Texas 21-Jul 28-Jul
Indianapolis Grand Park Westfield, Ind. 27-Jul 28-Jul
Jacksonville Miller Electric Center Jacksonville, Fla. 25-Jul 28-Jul
 
 
Kansas City Missouri Western State University St. Joseph, Mo. 24-Jul 28-Jul
Las Vegas Intermountain Health Performance Center Henderson, Nev. 23-Jul 28-Jul
L.A. Chargers The Bolt El Segundo, Calif. 23-Jul 28-Jul
L.A. Rams Loyola Marymount University Los Angeles, Calif. 25-Jul 25-Jul
Miami Baptist Health Training Complex Miami Gardens, Fla. 21-Jul 28-Jul
Minnesota TCO Performance Center Eagan, Minn. 26-Jul 28-Jul
New England New Balance Athletics Center Foxborough, Mass. 21-Jul 24-Jul
New Orleans Ochsner Sports Performance Center Metairie, La. 28-Jul 28-Jul
N.Y. Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center East Rutherford, N.J. 23-Jul 28-Jul
The Greenbrier White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
N.Y. Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Florham Park, N.J. 25-Jul 28-Jul
Philadelphia Jefferson Health Training Complex Philadelphia, Pa. 28-Jul 28-Jul
Pittsburgh Saint Vincent College Latrobe, P­a. 28-Jul 28-Jul
San Francisco SAP Performance Facility Santa Clara, Calif. 18-Jul 25-Jul
Seattle Virginia Mason Athletic Center Renton, Wash. 17-Jul 24-Jul
Tampa Bay AdventHealth Training Center Tampa, Fla. 27-Jul 28-Jul
Tennessee Vanderbilt Health Football Center Nashville, Tenn. 23-Jul 28-Jul
Washington Commanders Park Ashburn, Va. 24-Jul 28-Jul
 
 

Here’s the list of joint practice sessions scheduled for 2026, organized by date:

FIRST SESSION VISITING TEAM HOST TEAM LOCATION
11-Aug Dallas L.A. Rams Los Angeles, Calif.
11-Aug Indianapolis New England Foxborough, Mass.
11-Aug Tampa Bay N.Y. Jets Florham Park, N.J.
11-Aug Tennessee San Francisco Santa Clara, Calif.
12-Aug Miami Washington Ashburn, Va.
13-Aug Jacksonville New Orleans Metairie, La.
18-Aug San Francisco L.A. Chargers El Segundo, Calif.
18-Aug Las Vegas Houston Houston, Texas
18-Aug New Orleans Dallas Oxnard, CA
19-Aug Atlanta Indianapolis Westfield, Ind.
19-Aug Baltimore Minnesota Eagan, Minn.
19-Aug Carolina Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla.
19-Aug Philadelphia New England Foxborough, Mass.
20-Aug Buffalo Cleveland Berea, Ohio
20-Aug Chicago Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio
20-Aug New Orleans L.A. Rams Los Angeles, Calif.
20-Aug N.Y. Giants Miami Miami Gardens, Fla.
21-Aug Seattle Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
25-Aug Tampa Bay Jacksonville Jacksonville, Fla.
26-Aug Arizona Green Bay Green Bay, Wis.
26-Aug Houston Carolina Charlotte, N.C.
26-Aug Washington Baltimore Owings Mills, Md.
27-Aug Chicago Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
 
 

Lastly, here is list of joint practices and where they will be held:

HOME TEAM VISITING TEAM DATE(S) LOCATION
Baltimore Washington 26-Aug Owings Mills, Md.
Carolina Houston 26-Aug Charlotte, N.C.
Cincinnati Chicago 20-Aug Cincinnati, Ohio
Cleveland Buffalo 20-Aug Berea, Ohio
Dallas New Orleans 18-Aug Oxnard, Calif.
Green Bay Arizona 26-Aug Green Bay, Wis.
Houston Las Vegas 18-Aug Houston, Texas
Indianapolis Atlanta 8/19-8/20 Westfield, Ind.
Jacksonville Carolina 19-Aug Jacksonville, Fla.
Jacksonville Tampa Bay 8/25-8/26 Jacksonville, Fla.
L.A. Chargers San Francisco 18-Aug El Segundo, Calif.
L.A. Rams Dallas 11-Aug Los Angeles, Calif.
L.A. Rams New Orleans 20-Aug Los Angeles, Calif.
Miami N.Y. Giants 20-Aug Miami Gardens, Fla.
Minnesota Baltimore 8/19-8/20 Eagan, Minn.
New England Indianapolis 11-Aug Foxborough, Mass.
New England Philadelphia 8/19-8/20 Foxborough, Mass.
New Orleans Jacksonville 13-Aug Metairie, La.
N.Y. Jets Tampa Bay 8/11-8/12 Florham Park, N.J.
San Francisco Tennessee 11-Aug Santa Clara, Calif.
Tennessee Seattle 21-Aug Nashville, Tenn.
Tennessee Chicago 27-Aug Nashville, Tenn.
Washington Miami 12-Aug Ashburn, Va.
 
 

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