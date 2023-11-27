49ers Activate DE Robert Beal, Place S George Odum On IR

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have activated fifth-round DE Robert Beal from injured reserve.

To make room on the roster, the 49ers placed S George Odum on injured reserve.

Odum, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, Odum has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles.