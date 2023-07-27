49ers Activate P Mitch Wishnowsky, Sign LB Kyahva Tezino

The San Francisco 49ers officially activated P Mitch Wishnowsky from the non-football injury list on Thursday and signed LB Kyahva Tezino.

Wishnowsky, 31, is a former fourth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019 out of Utah. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to earn $965,000 for the 2022 season.

Wishnowsky agreed to a four-year extension worth $13 million last year.

In 2022, Mitch Wishnowsky appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and totaled 2,333 yards on 52 attempts (44.9 YPA) which includes 23 downed inside the 20-yard line.