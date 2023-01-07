49ers Activate RB Elijah Mitchell From Injured Reserve

According to Jeremy Fowler, the 49ers have activated RB Elijah Mitchell from injured reserve.

Mitchell was placed on injured reserve earlier this season as well. This ends his second stint.

Mitchell, 24, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana by the 49ers in the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the team in May of that year worth $3,663,568, including a $183,568 signing bonus.

In 2022, Mitchell has appeared in four games for the 49ers and rushed for 224 yards on 40 carries (5.6 YPC) and no touchdowns. He’s also added seven yards receiving on three catches.