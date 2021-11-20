49ers Activate S Jaquiski Tartt From IR, Elevate CB Davontae Harris

The San Francisco 49ers announced Saturday that they’ve activated S Jaquiski Tartt from injured reserve and elevated CB Davontae Harris to their active roster.
Tartt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.
Tartt made a base salary of $4.3 million for the 2020 season and had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed on a one-year deal with the 49ers.
In 2021, Tartt has appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 32 total tackles and one pass deflection.
