49ers Announce Five Moves, Including Activating DE Nick Bosa

Adam Schefter reports that the 49ers have activated DE Nick Bosa for Week 1.

The team also announced four other moves, signing DL Austin Bryant to the practice squad and elevating him to the active roster along with LB Curtis Robinson.

The team also released K Matthew Wright from the practice squad.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

He just signed a five-year, $170M extension with the 49ers on Wednesday.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.