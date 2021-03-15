49ers Agree To Restructured, Two-Year $24M Deal With DE Dee Ford

According to Ian Rapoport, the 49ers and DE Dee Ford have agreed to a restructured new two-year deal that’s worth $24 million.

The deal is a practical solution, per Rapoport, to the ongoing issue the 49ers have with Ford’s cap hit and his inability to get on the field due to health issues.

Part of his 2021 salary was guaranteed for injury, which limited the 49ers’ ability to cut Ford.

Ford, 29, was taken with the No. 23 overall pick by the Chiefs back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.158 million rookie contract when the Chiefs picked up his fifth-year option and later traded him to the 49ers for a 2020 second-round pick.

The 49ers then signed Ford to a five-year, $87.55 million contract. He was paid a $13,650,000 fully guaranteed base salary for the 2020 season but played in just one game.

Ford was scheduled to make base salaries of $15.15 and $16.5 million over the next two seasons before his new deal.

In 2019, Ford appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 14 tackles, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.