49ers C Weston Richburg Likely To Retire, Reworks Deal To Create $6.875M Of Cap Room

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the 49ers recently restructured C Weston Richburg‘s contract and in turn created $6.875 million of cap space.

However, Rapoport says Richburg is likely to retire from the NFL.

Rapoport previously reported that Richburg recently underwent hip surgery and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Rapoport says that with Richburg missing the 2020 season due to injury and the fact that he’s owed $8.35 million this year, it’s likely his time in San Francisco is over.

Richburg, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,877,346 contract with the Giants before agreeing to a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the 49ers that included $28.5 million guaranteed.

In 2019, Richburg appeared in 13 games for the 49ers, making 13 starts at center.