49ers Cut CB Anthony Brown, Make Two PS Moves

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have released veteran CB Anthony Brown, presumably to make room for trade acquisition DE Chase Young.

San Francisco also signed OL Jesse Davis to the practice squad and cut CB Kendall Sheffield in a corresponding move.

Brown, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 2016. He finished the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract before re-signing with Dallas on a three-year deal in 2020.

Brown signed on with the Steelers coming out of the preseason. He was later added to their practice squad before being released. The 49ers signed him and he’s bounced on and off their roster.

In 2022, Brown appeared in 12 games for the Cowboys and recorded 42 tackles, a forced fumble and seven pass defenses.