49ers Cut DB Ka’dar Hollman

Aaron Wilson reports that the 49ers are cutting DB Ka’dar Hollman, who joined the team after playing for the Texans during training camp.

Hollman, 27, is a former sixth-round pick of the Packers back in 2019. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $2,694,948 rookie contract that included $174,948 guaranteed when the Packers traded him to the Texans during the preseason.

However, Houston waived Hollman during the final roster cuts. He caught on with the Saints and had a short stint on their practice squad. He rejoined the Texans during this past offseason, later catching on with the 49ers.

In 2020, Hollman appeared in 14 games for the Packers and recorded 10 tackles, no interceptions, and three pass deflections.