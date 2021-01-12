49ers DC Robert Saleh Flying In For Second Interview With Jets

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are flying in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview for their head coaching vacancy.

Saleh has interviewed for most of the available jobs in this head coaching cycle and was previously thought to be a strong candidate for the Lions. However, this shows he’s a strong candidate for other vacancies as well.

The full Jets candidate list includes:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Jets coaching search as the news is available.