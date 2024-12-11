Jets Placing WR Irv Charles On Injured Reserve With Torn ACL

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich announced they are placing WR Irvin Charles on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL, per Zack Rosenblatt.

The team is also signing DB Jaylin Simpson to their 53-man roster.

Charles, 27, originally signed on with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana Pennsylvania in 2022. He was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie and has bounced on and off their practice squad ever since.

He primarily works on the Jets’ special teams unit.

In 2024, Charles appeared in 13 games for the Jets and recorded seven tackles.