Rams Re-Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have re-signed LB Troy Reeder.

We have agreed to terms with LB Troy Reeder on a 1-year deal! pic.twitter.com/sSvErfS6up — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2025

He’s become a mainstay the past few seasons as a depth player and special teamer.

Reeder, 30, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.

He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.

From there, the Vikings signed Reeder to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason. Los Angeles brought him back on a one-year contract in September and re-signed him after the season to another one-year deal.

In 2024, Reeder appeared in six games for the Rams and recorded 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.