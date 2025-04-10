Rams Re-Sign LB Troy Reeder

The Los Angeles Rams announced they have re-signed LB Troy Reeder.
We have agreed to terms with LB Troy Reeder on a 1-year deal! pic.twitter.com/sSvErfS6up
— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 10, 2025
He’s become a mainstay the past few seasons as a depth player and special teamer.
Reeder, 30, went undrafted out of Deleware back in 2019 before signing on with the Rams and making the 53-man roster out of training camp.
He returned to the Rams on a one-year deal in 2020 and in 2021 before testing the open market for the first time as an unrestricted free agent in 2022. The Chargers signed Reeder to a contract for the 2022 season.
From there, the Vikings signed Reeder to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason. Los Angeles brought him back on a one-year contract in September and re-signed him after the season to another one-year deal.
In 2024, Reeder appeared in six games for the Rams and recorded 46 total tackles, one tackle for loss and one pass deflection.
