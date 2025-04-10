NFL Draft Rumors: Nick Emmanwori, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Bills
- With DT Larry Ogunjobi and DE Michael Hoecht suspended for the first six games of the season, ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg writes that addressing the defensive line early in the 2025 NFL Draft is “certainly on the table.”
- Getzenberg also writes cornerback remains Buffalo’s most glaring need.
- Matt Miller of ESPN cites a rival scout who expects the Bills to trade into Round 1, given they have two second-round picks: “Don’t be surprised if they’re a team trying to move up in Round 1 for an impact defensive player.”
- Ole Miss LB Chris Paul Jr. had a private workout with the Bills. He also goes by Pooh Paul. (Ryan Talbot)
- Utah State WR Jalen Royals will take a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
- Virginia Tech CB Dorian Strong had a 30 visit with the Bills. (Ryan Talbot)
Dolphins
- Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN doesn’t think Terron Armstead‘s retirement will impact the Dolphins’ plans in the 2025 NFL Draft, given they brought in second-round OT Patrick Paul in last year’s draft. In the end, Louis-Jacques lists defensive back, defensive line, and interior offensive line as possible positions to address in the first round.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller could see Miami taking the first safety off of the board at No. 13 overall and names South Carolina’s Nick Emmanwori or Georgia’s Malaki Starks as possibilities. However, he’s not counting out the Dolphins taking an offensive lineman, and LSU OL Will Campbell would be an intriguing option if he falls to them.
Jets
- Rich Cimini of ESPN doesn’t think the Jets hiring a defensive coach in Aaron Glenn will impact their chances of taking an offensive player at No. 7 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and “chances are” New York will address their offense with their first-round pick.
- Cimini could see the Jets taking Missouri OT Armand Membou or Penn State TE Tyler Warren with their top selection.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller thinks New York’s approach should be to add “quality starters” with their first three picks and depth with the remaining five. He expects positions like right tackle, wide receiver and cornerback to be their “primary focus” on Days 1 and 2.
- Notre Dame S Jordan Clark took a 30 visit with the Jets. He’s the son of former Steelers S and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark. (Mike Garafolo)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
- Oregon DT Derrick Harmon took a 30 visit with the Jets. (Mike Garafolo)
Patriots
- With the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Mike Reiss of ESPN could see the Patriots consider trading down if Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter is still available.
- According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, New England intends on taking a “best player available” approach at No. 4 and scouts indicate they would be happy to take Hunter or Penn State DE Abdul Carter.
