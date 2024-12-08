AFC Notes: Dolphins, Jets, Aaron Rodgers

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Calais Campbell after the team’s win over the Jets: “They made it really hard on us. But we found a way. Staying alive in this hunt is huge. We have something to play for. We’re alive.” (Joe Schad)

Dolphins TE Jonnu Smith was fined $11,248 for unnecessary roughness (striking/kicking/kneeing) in Week 13.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers doesn’t believe the team’s ownership gives the team’s front office the support it needs.

“There needs to be a return to hiring the right person at General Manager, head coach and then allowing them to do their job with full backing from the organization,” Rodgers said, via PFT. “They need the backing of the ownership, because when that backing is out there — and I’m not talking about privately, I’m talking about privately and publicly — it changes the energy of the entire team.”

When asked about whether he thinks New York has been publically supportive of former GM Joe Douglas and former HC Robert Saleh , Rodgers responded the ownership needs to find the right candidates: “Is that a rhetorical question? I cited an example I’ve seen. There were other examples in Green Bay, both for and maybe not as for whoever was in charge. But I think it’s an important part of ownership to hire the right guys, set the vision and support them when the outside world is trying to tear them down.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

When pressed on whether New York's ownership has been publically supportive, Rodgers said: "I'd have to look. I'll ask you guys, has there been a lot of public comments? Supportive comments?"

After reporters said there hasn’t been public support by the Jets’ ownership, Rodgers said: “Yea, there’s your answer.”

Jets DT Solomon Thomas was fined $16,833 for unnecessary roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 13.

With their overtime loss to the Dolphins on Sunday, the Jets were officially eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th straight season, which is the longest active drought across every major sports league.

According to Rich Cimini, the team suffered their fifth loss when holding the lead in the fourth quarter, the most in the history of the franchise.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 300 passing yards in a game for the first time since 2021, per Mark Maske.

threw for 300 passing yards in a game for the first time since 2021, per Mark Maske. Rodgers on why the Jets haven’t been able to close out games: “Everybody has some skin on that. We had our opportunities on offense. We had to get to 30 and we didn’t do it.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

Rodgers on the Jets being eliminated from the playoffs: “The expectations were high. We didn’t reach them. Not even close.” (Rosenblatt)

Rodgers on the Jets missing the playoffs for the 14th straight year: “I’ve started one year. So I’m a part of it one year. It’s disappointing.” (Rosenblatt)