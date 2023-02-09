49ers DE Nick Bosa Named 2022 Defensive Player Of The Year

49ers DE Nick Bosa was named the Associated Press 2022 Defensive Player of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.
Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.
The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.
In 2022, Bosa appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 tackles, and led the NFL with 18.5 sacks.
