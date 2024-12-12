NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers WR Deebo Samuel recently wrote on social media that he is “frustrated” with his lack of usage this season. Kyle Shanahan said he understands Samuel’s gripes and they want to get him more involved.

“Deebo and I talk every day. I understand Deebo saying that,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “Deebo wants to help us out, and the only way he helps us out is getting the ball more. We’d like to get it to him more and we’ll continue to work at that.”

Shanahan added Samuel’s frustration isn’t a distraction in the locker room and his advice to the receiver is to not let outside noise get to him.

“We’d always love things to stay in-house. That’s probably why I don’t mess with social media. I’m sure I’d get worked up and stuff too if I was reading stuff about myself all the time. And then I’d maybe make a tweet or something too. I mean is it a distraction in our building? No. I’ve got to answer questions about, it’s the first time I’ve talked about it is right here. But Deebo and I see each other every day and talk about stuff every day. So my advice is to not let the outside frustrate you, because just answering those things isn’t going to help you in any way. Usually only hurts you. But as far as like what we deal with and our relationships and our team, it’s water under the bridge.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray feels responsible for the team’s loss to the Seahawks in Week 14: “I feel like I let the team down today. Self-explanatory. You can’t do that.” (Darren Urban)

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is still hopeful K Matt Prater (knee) will return at some point this season after undergoing surgery in October: "I hope so. I mean, we'll see how it goes. He's getting better day-by-day. We will take it one day at a time and go from there." (Josh Weinfuss)

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has thrown 10 touchdowns and no interceptions over the last four games, which is identical to his production in December of last year. The veteran quarterback said he is focused on being disciplined with his decisions while still playing aggressively.

“Every pick kind of has its own story, but I’m just trying to keep our team in it as best I can, be as disciplined as I can while still being aggressive and giving our guys opportunities to make plays because they’re doing a great job of that for me right now,” Stafford said, via ProFootballTalk.