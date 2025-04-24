Potential For Bidding War Between Teams Interested In Trading Up For Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart?

According to Jeff Howe, there are teams he’s spoken with that wouldn’t be surprised if Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is the second quarterback selected in the first round tonight.

Howe adds it’s possible there could be a bit of a bidding war between teams trying to trade up into the back end of the first round to take Dart. He lists the Giants, Rams, Saints and Steelers as teams that have been showing interest in Dart.

The Saints and Giants are two teams that have been linked extensively to Dart recently. New Orleans is not expected to take Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders with the No. 9 pick despite their uncertainty at quarterback, and instead have seemed more interested in Dart.

Meanwhile there’s buzz that Giants HC Brian Daboll prefers Dart among the second tier of passers in this class.

Sanders has been seen as the No. 2 quarterback in this group for much of the process but it now seems like the gap between him and others has shrunk, to the point where it’s possible Sanders slips all the way out of the first round.

Per our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker, Dart has taken visits with:

It’s worth noting Dart also spent “extensive time” with the Giants, Saints and Rams, including private workouts. The Rams are one of the few teams that do not conduct “30” visits.

Dart, 21, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal.

Dart was a four-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the portal in the 2022 offseason. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons as a Rebel.

In his collegiate career, Dart appeared in 45 games over four seasons and completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 11,970 yards, 81 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He also rushed 393 times for 1,541 yards and 14 touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Dart as the news is available.