NFC Notes: Jonathan Gannon, Matthew Stafford, Les Snead, Cardinals, Rams

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon highly praised recently signed OLB Josh Sweat and DT Dalvin Tomlinson, saying they are “team-first” type of players.

“All about ball, team-first guys and a lot of production,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “The additions of those guys, both as Cardinals stepping into the locker room and the players that they are (matters.)”

Cardinals WR Zay Jones only recorded eight receptions after serving a five-game suspension. Gannon remains confident in Jones and thinks they can “expand his role” in 2025.

“I felt good about Zay,” Gannon said. “We can expand his role too. He’s a smart guy, he’s team-first, he’s productive, he can play all the different spots. He gets open and catches it. I’m ready to see him compete and pick up where he left off and help us.”

Gannon thinks their new ILBs, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykal Walker, will pair well with Mack Wilson Sr.

“Both those guys are versatile pieces that are both very smart,” Gannon said. “It does you no good if a guy can do a couple things but mentally can’t do it. I thought Mack did an excellent job of that this year. We’ll get in the lab and see what we are thinking and get on the grass and see if they are comfortable with it first, and then always look to expand that role. Each year is going to look a little different.”

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead addressed the possibility of adding a quarterback in the 2025 draft.

“I don’t think I could truly answer that honestly so I’ll keep that internal, how we view it,” Snead said, via PFT. “The only thing I can add or any insight would be when you prepare for a draft, however many other positions there are and it can get pretty micro and nuanced…If you’re going to get down and go down the quarterback path, that’s an entirely different bucket based on all the requirements it takes to play QB in this league at a successful rate.”

Rams HC Sean McVay said that he would communicate the team’s intentions with QB Matthew Stafford if they did in fact select a quarterback.

“I think there have been a lot of instances where you never regret overcommunicating and creating clarity for people as opposed to why,” McVay said. “When we drafted Stetson Bennett a couple of years ago, I made sure to communicate with [Stafford] beforehand. You want to be as inclusive as you can, especially to players who are in his position. That would be something that we would do, just like we did when we drafted Stetson a couple of years ago.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford was the subject of trade rumors this offseason before signing a new deal, but has recently admitted that he never wanted to leave Los Angeles.

“It wasn’t something that happened on that Friday during that meeting,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s not one thing that sits there and goes, ‘Hey, this is the reason. There’s one thing that makes me want to come back.’ There are so many positive things about our organization and about our team. I never really wanted to leave. I’m just happy to be back and happy that the Rams want me back. We can move forward and hopefully have a great season.”

“It’s great to have that done and kind of out of the way as we get this thing going,” Stafford continued. “Obviously, I’m happy that I’m going to be coming back and doing it again here, which is great. I think anytime those kinds of things come up, you’re doing due diligence and looking around. I’m a fan of the NFL. I know a lot of these coaches, a lot of the players, a lot of the teams, and some of their situations. You poke your head around and see what’s going on. Wanting to be back with the Rams was my number one priority and glad that worked out so I don’t have to worry too much about it.”

“I’m happy to be back and happy that we have agreed to do this thing again,” Stafford concluded. “I think the longer that I’m in the game and the longer that I’m playing football, there’s an understanding between myself and the organization on what we want that to look like and what we want that to be. That has been great, communication-wise, with those guys.”