TRADE: Falcons Trade For No. 26 Overall

The Atlanta Falcons have traded the 46th overall pick, the 242nd overall pick and a 2026 first round pick in exchange for the 26th and 101st overall pick, according to Mike Garafolo.

Atlanta is expected to select Tennessee DE James Pearce, Jr. with the 26th overall pick.

Pearce, 21, was a two-year starter at Tennessee and was a two-time, first-team All-SEC selection. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Pearce recorded 71 total tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 19.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one recovery, one interception returned for a touchdown, and two pass deflections in 39 career games.