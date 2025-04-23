NFC Notes: Draft Buzz, George Kittle, Jalen Ramsey, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers GM John Lynch said contract negotiations with QB Brock Purdy are still going in a “good direction” and is confident he’ll stay with the organization: “That’s Brock. He’s a pro. … We’re grateful for him and looking forward to having him as our QB a long time.” (Cam Inman)

49ers TE George Kittle is absent from voluntary workouts as he demands a new contract. Lynch said they've had "good communication" with Kittle: "We've had good communication. Good talks and we'll see where that goes." (Nick Wagoner)

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey said he has "no physical restrictions" on his Achilles or knee injuries, per Matt Maiocco.

49ers LB Fred Warner also has an impending contract negotiation with the team. The linebacker expressed confidence that his agent will get a deal done, per Wagoner.

also has an impending contract negotiation with the team. The linebacker expressed confidence that his agent will get a deal done, per Wagoner. According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the 49ers and Purdy are inching along in contract negotiations but are making progress. The deal is expected to pay Purdy like a top ten quarterback in average annual salary, which means north of $51 million a year.

As for Kittle, Russini says he’s seeking to top Cardinals TE Trey McBride , who just signed a four-year, $76 million deal to become the NFL’s highest-paid tight end at $19 million a year. The 49ers are balking at that number, which is why Kittle isn’t present at OTAs.

She adds that things haven't deteriorated to the point where Kittle has requested a trade, but other teams are monitoring the situation.

However, Kittle tweeted in response to this that Russini’s source was incorrect.

Cardinals

The Cardinals signed veteran QB Jacoby Brissett as a backup this offseason. Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said Brissett’s “team-first mentality” is a perfect fit for them.

“From a team-first mentality standpoint, Jacoby fits that,” Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “He’s very smart and to compete for that role it’s kind of the perfect thing. And he can play winning football. He can win you some games.”

Brissett is also competing with Clayton Tune for the backup job. GM Monti Ossenfort thinks you can “never have enough” quality quarterbacks.

“You can never have enough,” Ossenfort said. “It’s the most important position in the game. Whether it is depth or high-level people in the room … we feel like we have insurance, people that can play if need be. I think that’s going to be good competition. We are happy with what Clayton has done. We are excited to work with all three of them.”

Cardinals DL Calais Campbell said Arizona tried to trade for him last year. That’s when he started to think about the possibility of a reunion in Arizona. (Josh Weinfuss)

said Arizona tried to trade for him last year. That’s when he started to think about the possibility of a reunion in Arizona. (Josh Weinfuss) Campbell believes the team can make some noise in the playoffs, which prompted him to return where he started his career: “I believe this team can make a run. I wouldn’t have come here if that wasn’t the case.” (Darren Urban)

Rams

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey is currently on the trade block. When asked if a reunion with Ramsey is a possibility, Jourdan Rodrigue notes Rams GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay haven’t ruled anything out, but both mentioned any deal has a lot of “layers” and they want to get through the 2025 NFL Draft before considering anything.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, NFL sources have drawn speculative connections between the Rams and Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. They're also rumored to be high on Louisville QB Tyler Shough.

. They’re also rumored to be high on Louisville QB . The Rams have also shown interest in Syracuse QB Kyle McCord, per Graziano and Fowler. Many teams view McCord more as a potential backup but some see sleeper potential. One veteran assistant coach told ESPN: “He can read a defense, really smart, loves football, studies, can learn all the concepts, can make all of the throws.”