49ers Designate DT Javon Kinlaw To Return From IR

Per Matt Barrows, the 49ers have designated DT Javon Kinlaw to return from injured reserve.

This opens up a three-week window for Kinlaw to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

San Francisco also designated sixth-round DT Kalia Davis to return to practice. He’s been out all year with a torn ACL suffered in his final college football season.

Kinlaw, 25, was selected with the No. 14 pick by the 49ers out of South Carolina in 2020. He signed a four-year, $15,488,691 rookie contract that includes an $8,824,503 signing bonus.

The contract also includes a fifth year for the 49ers to pick up for the 2024 season. He’s set to earn a base salary of $1,314,031 this season.

In 2022, Kinlaw has appeared in three games for the 49ers and recorded two tackles and no sacks.