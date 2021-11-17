49ers Designate S Jaquiski Tartt & LB Dre Greenlaw To Return From IR

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said they are designating S Jaquiski Tartt and LB Dre Greenlaw to return from injured reserve, per Matt Barrows.

This opens up a 21-day window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Tartt, 29, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2015. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.037 million contract and set to make a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $13 million with San Francisco back in 2018.

Tartt made a base salary of $4.3 million for the 2020 season and had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he re-signed on a one-year deal with the 49ers.

In 2021, Tartt has appeared in six games for the 49ers and recorded 32 total tackles and one pass deflection.

Greenlaw, 24, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal.

Greenlaw is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Greenlaw has appeared in one game for the 49ers and recorded six total tackles, one interception returned for a touchdown and one pass defense.