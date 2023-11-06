49ers Designate Three To Return From IR

The San Francisco 49ers have designated CB Darrell Luter, DE Robert Beal and CB Samuel Womack to return from injured reserve, per Matt Maiocco.

This opens up a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Luter and Beal are both rookies this year.

Womack, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Toledo. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $3.9 million rookie contract and is set to earn a base salary of $870,000 in 2023.

In 2022, Womack appeared in 16 games and recorded 19 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception, two pass defenses, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.