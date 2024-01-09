49ers Designating S George Odum To Return From IR

According to Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are opening S George Odum‘s window to practice this week and will designate him to return from injured reserve.

This will open Odum’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.

Wagoner writes Odum will “have a chance” to return in time for the NFC Divisional Round.

Odum, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Central Arkansas back in 2018. He later signed a three-year contract with the Colts.

Indianapolis placed an original-round tender that cost them $2.183 million for the 2021 season. Odum signed a three-year, $11 million deal with the 49ers in 2022.

In 2023, Odum has appeared in 11 games for the 49ers and recorded 12 total tackles.