49ers DL Anthony Zettel Retires, Signs DL Davin Bellamy & Activates Two Players

The San Francisco 49ers announced that DL Anthony Zettel has retired from the NFL, while they also signed DL Davin Bellamy to a one-year deal and activated WR Jauan Jennings and CB Emmanuel Moseley from the COVID-19 list, per Nick Wagoner.

Zettel, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Lions back in the 2016 draft. Detroit released him the third year of his four-year rookie deal at the start of the 2018 season.

The Browns quickly claimed him off waivers where he finished out the year. He was among Cleveland’s final roster cuts and was on and off of the Bengals’ roster in 2019. After the Bengals released him in December of 2019, the 49ers signed him to finish out the season.

Last offseason, Zettel signed with the Vikings, but was among the team’s final roster cuts heading into the season. He ultimately caught on with the Saints practice squad in September and played out the season from there.

The 49ers signed him, once again, to a contract back in July.

In 2020, Zettel appeared in one game for the Saints and did not record a statistic.