49ers DL Charles Omenihu Arrested On Suspicion Of Misdemeanor Domestic Violence

According to Robert Salonga, San Jose police arrested 49ers DL Charles Omenihu on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Omenihu’s home where a woman who said she was his girlfriend told them she was pushed to the ground during an argument.

The police statement said the woman complained of arm pain but declined medical attention and “officers did not observe any visible physical injuries.”

Omenihu also gave a statement to the police on the scene and was served with an emergency protective order for the woman.

The police added they will present the results of their investigation to the district attorney who will evaluate whether to proceed.

The 49ers released a statement, via Matt Maiocco:

“We are aware of the matter involving Charles Omenihu and are in the process of gathering further information.”

Omenihu, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2019. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2,815,280 rookie contract when he was traded to the 49ers for a late-round pick.

Omenihu made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022 and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Omenihu appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and recorded 20 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 43 edge defender out of 120 qualifying players.

We’ll have more on Omenihu as the news is available.