49ers Elevating S Erik Harris & WR Tay Martin

Per Nick Wagoner, the 49ers are elevating S Erik Harris and WR Tay Martin for Week 17.

Harris, 33, originally signed on with the Saints back in 2016. He spent over a year in New Orleans before he was waived at the start of the 2017 season and later signed by the Raiders.

The Raiders brought Harris back on an exclusive rights contract before signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $6.5 million in 2019. He then signed on with the Falcons in 2021 and returned to the team last year, but was limited to appearing in just one game.

In 2023, Harris has appeared in two games for the 49ers but has not recorded any statistics.