49ers Expected To Promote DeMeco Ryans To Defensive Coordinator

Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers’ are expected to promote LBs coach DeMeco Ryans to defensive coordinator in the wake of Robert Saleh‘s departure to the New York Jets.

Ryans, 36, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2006. He spent six years in Texans before he was traded to the Eagles in 2012.

Ryans was in the final year of his two-year, $7.5 million contract when he was released by Philadelphia.

Ryans sat out the 2016 season before taking a defensive quality control coaching job with the 49ers. San Francisco promoted Ryans to inside linebackers coach a year later.