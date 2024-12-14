49ers Planning Multi-Year Extension With QB Brock Purdy This Offseason

Dianna Russini reports that the 49ers are still planning to extend QB Brock Purdy this offseason with a multi-year contract.

Russini adds that while extending Purdy will require the team to make some salary cap moves and roster adjustments, it is certainly doable and is likely to happen as the team wants to send a message that they are sticking with Purdy for the future.

As for HC Kyle Shahanan, Russini confirms that the team remains committed to his future in San Francisco as well.

Purdy, 24, was a seventh-round pick by the 49ers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State. He signed a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $77,012.

Purdy is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2026.

In 2024, Purdy has appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and completed 65 percent of his pass attempts for 3,174 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He has also rushed 59 times for 285 yards and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Purdy and the 49ers as the news is available.