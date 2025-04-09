Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott Has Nine Pre-Draft Visits

According to Ian Rapoport, Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott visited the Browns on Tuesday and is set to visit the Bengals on Wednesday.

He’s also scheduled to visit the Bills and Titans this week, the Chiefs and 49ers next week, while he has already completed visits with the Falcons, Bears, and Buccaneers.

He’s considered among the top defensive tackles available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Norman-Lott, 23, transferred to Tennessee in 2023 after spending three years at Arizona State. He was a part-time player with the Volunteers.

During his college career, Norman-Lott appeared in 44 games and recorded 89 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.