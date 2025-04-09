NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Draft Visits, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

Check our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker for a complete list of visits for each team!

49ers

A league executive believes the lack of money made thus far for 49ers QB Brock Purdy could play a role in his extension since San Francisco could control him for three more years: “People forget with Purdy, the guy has made nothing. If you are Brock Purdy , you are staring two years of franchise tags in the face and $5 million (in 2025 salary). His best-case scenario (without an extension) is $100 million over three years. I am not saying they would pound him, but I have never understood how people think he gets to $60 million (per year on an extension).” (Mike Sando)

met in person with the 49ers before his pro day. (Justin Melo) Pittsburgh OL Brandon Taylor had a private workout with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler)

had a private workout with the 49ers. (Ryan Fowler) Tennessee DT Omarr Norman-Lott took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Matt Barrows)

took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Matt Barrows) Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport)

will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Ian Rapoport) Georgia DE Mykel Williams will visit the 49ers. (Matt Barrows)

will visit the 49ers. (Matt Barrows) Texas Tech TE Jalin Conyers will take a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Arye Pulli)

Cardinals

A league executive commented on the risk involved in the Cardinals signing DE Josh Sweat because of his nagging knee problems: “Sweat has been a really good, solid, steady player, but they will have to manage his knee,” an exec said. “Is he going to practice every day? There is so much risk involved already. Why compound it?” (Mike Sando)

to a one-year, $4 million contract with $3.49 million guaranteed, including a $1.5 million signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.99 million and Beachum can also earn up to $510k in per-game roster bonuses. (Over The Cap) Arizona signed TE Trey McBride to a four-year, $76 million extension with $32.5 million guaranteed, including a $16,940,393 signing bonus. The deal has option bonuses from 2026 to 2029 that total $7.5 million and a $1.5 million roster bonus due March 15th of the 2029 league year. (Over The Cap)

Ole Miss CB Trey Amos had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)

had a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo) Georgia LB Jalon Walker and Tennessee DE James Pearce will take 30 visits with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)

and Tennessee DE will take 30 visits with the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo) Georgia DE Mykel Williams will also visit the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo)

will also visit the Cardinals. (Mike Garafolo) Arizona RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt has a visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Spears)

has a visit with the Cardinals. (Justin Spears) Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport)

will take a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Ian Rapoport) South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders has a 30 visit with the Cardinals. (Adam Schefter)

Rams

A league executive believes the Rams like QB Jimmy Garoppolo because of how the situation with Matthew Stafford unfolded this offseason: “I think secretly they have faith in Jimmy Garoppolo . You don’t mess around with your starting quarterback unless you are confident in the other guy.” (Mike Sando)

because of how the situation with unfolded this offseason: “I think secretly they have faith in . You don’t mess around with your starting quarterback unless you are confident in the other guy.” (Mike Sando) CJ Vogel reports that Texas WR Isaiah Bond has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Rams in April.

has a top-30 visit scheduled with the Rams in April. Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone met extensively with the Rams at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met extensively with the Rams at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Sacramento State OL Jackson Slater met extensively with the Rams at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met extensively with the Rams at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Arkansas WR Isaac TeSlaa has a 30 visit scheduled with the Rams. (Jordan Schultz)

has a 30 visit scheduled with the Rams. (Jordan Schultz) Texas S Andrew Mukuba said he had a formal Combine interview with the Rams. (Justin Melo)