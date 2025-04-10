NFL Draft Rumors: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- Nick Wagoner of ESPN writes the 49ers arguably need three new starters for their defensive line after releasing Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd this offseason.
- One rival NFC scout told ESPN’s Matt Miller that he thinks San Francisco should have an “all-trenches draft” if HC Kyle Shanahan can resist picking players in skill positions.
- Kansas CB Cobee Bryant says he has a 30 visit scheduled with the 49ers.
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes took a 30 visit with the 49ers. (Steph Sanchez)
Cardinals
- Josh Weinfuss of ESPN thinks the Cardinals must draft a wide receiver in the first three rounds to accompany Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson.
- Given that Arizona only has six selections in the upcoming draft, ESPN’s Matt Miller wouldn’t be surprised to see them trade down from No. 16 to gain more picks.
- Multiple scouts have told Miller that Arizona will likely use its first selection on a defensive player. One NFC scout said, “They have to get a difference-maker on defense.”
Rams
- When asked if the Rams could look to draft Matthew Stafford‘s successor, Jourdan Rodrigue of ESPN points out that GM Les Snead said it’s not a pressing matter: “We’re very well aware that there is a life after Matthew coming at some point. When that is, I mean, it could be two, three years from now. So it’s not urgent for us right now.”
- According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, Los Angeles’ largest needs going into the draft include offensive tackle, cornerback, and linebacker.
- A rival scout told Miller that he doesn’t think the Rams will be active in the trade market and they’ll use all eight of their picks.
Seahawks
- The Seahawks have the No. 18 overall pick and two second-round selections. To get an “A” grade, ESPN’s Brady Henderson thinks they need to draft a “standout guard” and hit on two other neds, including a second guard, a speedy receiver, a safety, or a defensive tackle.
- While Seattle is expected to focus on their offensive line, Matt Miller of ESPN writes they are also looking for a “big-bodied receiver,” making Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan an intriguing option at No. 18.
- Georgia C Jared Wilson took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Field Yates)
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ryan Fowler)
