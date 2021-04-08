49ers Expected To Re-Sign DL Ronald Blair

Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Bay Area reports that the 49ers are set to re-sign DL Ronald Blair to a contract on Thursday.

According to Chan, Blair is meeting with the 49ers’ medical staff on Thursday and his signing is pending a physical.

Blair has been out since 2019 while rehabbing an injury. However, if he’s healthy he could be a nice rotational piece for San Francisco.

Blair, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $2.61 million contract and made a base salary of $630,000 in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal last offseason.

Blair was cut by the team back in March a few weeks before he was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2019, Blair appeared in nine games and recorded 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.