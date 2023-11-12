49ers Explored Trades For Patrick Surtain II, Jaylon Johnson & Montez Sweat Before Acquiring Chase Young

According to Adam Schefter, the 49ers’ work at the trade deadline included exploring trades for Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson and Commanders DE Montez Sweat.

However, San Francisco felt the asking price for all those players was too high, per Schefter.

Reports have indicated the Broncos wanted more than the Jaguars got from the Rams for CB Jalen Ramsey — two firsts and a fourth — while Bears GM Ryan Poles has said he was looking for a late first or early second for Johnson. Sweat was acquired by the Bears for their 2024 second.

Schefter says the Commanders were initially seeking a second and a fifth-round pick from the 49ers for Young, which was also too rich for them.

But Washington circled back after getting feedback from other teams that expressed discomfort with the medical risk around Young’s knee. Ultimately the two sides did the deal for one of the 49ers’ compensatory third-round picks.

Young, 24, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

In 2023, Young has appeared in seven games for the Commanders and recorded 15 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks and one pass deflection.