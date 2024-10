49ers Fear WR Brandon Aiyuk Has Torn ACL

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs that they fear WR Brandon Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL.

The plan is for Aiyuk to undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury but it clearly doesn’t look good at this point.

Aiyuk’s knee bent inward after taking a hit in the second half.

Aiyuk, 26, was a one-year starter at Arizona State and earned first-team All-Pac 12 in his final season. The 49ers traded up with the Vikings to select him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $12,531,342 rookie contract that included a $6,673,703 signing bonus. The 49ers picked up his fifth-year option last year that will cost them $14,124,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Aiyuk officially agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $76 million guaranteed after a lengthy period in which he was nearly traded to the Steelers.

In 2024, Aiyuk has appeared in seven games for the 49ers and caught 23 passes for 351 yards receiving and no touchdowns.

