49ers Have Been In Touch About Re-Signing RB Raheem Mostert

Agent Brett Tessler told Jennifer Lee chan of NBC Sports that the 49ers have “been in touch” with his client RB Raheem Mostert and are interested in signing him to an extension.

Mostert, unfortunately, sustained a knee injury in Week 1 of last season and underwent season-ending surgery.

Mostert, 29, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He had brief stints with the Dolphins, Ravens, Browns, Jets and Bears before signing on to the 49ers’ practice squad in 2016.

The 49ers brought Mostert back on a one-year exclusive rights contract in 2018 before tendering him a restricted offer in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $8.7 million extension with San Francisco.

The two parties agreed to a restructured contract last year and he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Mostert appeared in eight games for the 49ers and rushed for 521 yards on 104 carries (5.0 YPC) and two touchdowns to go along with 16 receptions for 156 yards and another touchdown.