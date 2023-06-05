49ers Hosting QB Jack Coan For Workout

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting QB Jack Coan for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

Coan, 24, played four years at Wisconsin before ultimately transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season.

He signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft, but was ultimately waived back in August.

From there, Coan played in the XFL last year for the Brahmas.

During his five-year college career, Coan threw for 6,429 yards and completed 66.9 percent of his passes to go with 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He started 31 games and appeared in 38 of them during his tenure with the Badgers and Fighting Irish.