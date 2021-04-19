49ers Hosting RB Wayne Gallman For Visit

According to Field Yates, the 49ers are hosting RB Wayne Gallman for a visit.

Gallman just finished out his rookie deal with the Giants and was their main backup behind Saquon Barkley for the past few seasons.

Gallman, 26, was selected in the fourth round out of Clemson by the Giants in 2017. He played out his four-year rookie contract worth $2,819,648, which included a signing bonus of $419,644.

Gallman is currently testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Gallman appeared in 15 games for the Giants and rushed 147 times for 682 yards (4.6 YPC) and six touchdowns. He added 21 receptions for 114 yards.