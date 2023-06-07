49ers Hosting WR Jason Moore For Workout

The San Francisco 49ers are hosting WR Jason Moore for a workout on Wednesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The team also had QB Jack Coan in the building for a workout Wednesday.

Moore, 27, wound up signing with the Chargers after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL draft. He was among the team’s final cuts prior to the start of the season and wound up signing with the team’s practice squad.

From there, he’s been on and off the team’s practice squad and active roster for the past few seasons before being ultimately released from the practice squad back in January.

In 2022, Moore appeared in six games for the Chargers and caught one pass for five yards.