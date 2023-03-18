49ers Interested In DB Lonnie Johnson

Jordan Schultz reports that free agent DB Lonnie Johnson is drawing interest from the 49ers, as well as other teams.

Johnson, 27, was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Texans. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5,204,652 contract that included $2,536,775 guaranteed.

He stood to make a base salary of $1,206,021 for the 2022 season when he was traded by the Texans to the Chiefs for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick.

Kansas City opted to waive him and he was quickly claimed by Tennessee.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in 12 games for the Titans and recorded 11 tackles.

We will have more news on Johnson as it becomes available.