49ers Interview Lions Assistant Jeff Modkins For STs Coordinator Job

The San Francisco 49ers announced Sunday evening that they’ve completed an interview with Lions assistant special teams coach Jeff Modkins for their vacant special teams coordinator position.

The 49ers opted to fire special teams coordinator Brian Schneider after the season.

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said that former defensive coordinator Daniel Sorensen will be considered for the special teams coordinator position.

Modkins took his first coaching job as a defensive volunteer coach at Akron back in 2019. He accepted his first NFL job with the Broncos the following year as an offensive assistant.

The Lions hired Modkins or the 2021 season and he has spent the last four years in Detroit working with Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp.