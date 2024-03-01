49ers Interviewed Raiders S Coach Gerald Alexander For DC Job

According to Matt Barrows, the 49ers interviewed Raiders’ safeties coach Gerald Alexander for their defensive coordinator job on Friday.

Alexander, 39, began his NFL coaching career as an intern with the Titans and was hired by Indiana State as a defensive backs coach in 2015. The Buccaneers brought him in as an intern the following year and was hired by Montana State as defensive backs coach later in 2016.

The University of California hired him as DBs coach from 2017-2019 and was hired to the same role with the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He was hired as the Steelers’ assistant defensive backs coach in 2022 and was named assistant defensive line coach the following year.

The Raiders signed him as their safeties coach this offseason.