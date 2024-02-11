49ers LB Dre Greenlaw Believed To Have Torn Achilles

Update:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles.

49ers LB Dre Greenlaw suffered a non-contact leg injury during the second quarter of the Super Bowl.

Greenlaw was getting ready to take the field on defense when he fell to the ground holding the back of his leg. He was unable to put any pressure on his leg and clearly emotional about the situation.

The 49ers have since announced that Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury.

Greenlaw, 26, was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round out of Arkansas in 2019. He was in the final year of a four-year, $2.8 million deal when he agreed to a two-year extension in 2022.

Greenlaw is in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Greenlaw appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 120 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four pass defenses.