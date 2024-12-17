Per the wire, the 49ers made four roster moves on Tuesday including waiving CB Ambry Thomas from injured reserve.

The team also placed TE Mason Pline on the practice squad injured list and signed OT Austen Pleasants and LB Chandler Wooten to their practice squad.

Thomas, 25, was a one-year starter at Michigan and third-team All-Big Ten in 2020. The 49ers drafted Thomas with pick No. 102 in the third round.

He signed a four-year deal worth $4,785,850 million with a $840,618 million signing bonus included.

He broke his forearm back in August and has been sidelined since due to the injury.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and recorded 43 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, an interception, and seven pass defenses.