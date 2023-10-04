49ers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The San Francisco 49ers signed RB Jeremy McNichols and OT Ilm Manning to their practice squad on Wednesday, per Aaron Wilson.

San Francisco also cut FB Jack Colletto and DT Marlon Davidson from the practice squad, via Wilson.

San Francisco’s practice squad now includes:

McNichols, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year contract worth $2,663,788 with Tampa Bay but was, unfortunately, cut loose coming out of the preseason.

From there, McNichols had brief stints with the 49ers, Colts, Broncos, and Titans before signing on to the Jaguars’ practice squad last year. Jacksonville later promoted him to their active roster to close out the season.

The Titans re-signed McNichols to a contract in 2020 and eventually was signed to the practice squad before returning to the active roster. He had a brief stint with the Falcons last year before catching on with the 49ers this summer.

McNichols was released soon after.

In 2021, McNichols appeared in 14 games for the Titans and rushed for 156 yards on 41 carries (3.8 YPC) to go along with 28 receptions for 240 yards receiving and one touchdown.

Manning, 24, originally signed on with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent out of Hawaii in April. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts and was quickly claimed by the Cardinals. Arizona elected to cut him loose earlier this week.

During his college career at Hawaii, Manning appeared in 15 games.